Whitchurch pegged back by Deeside in thriller

Ludlow

They headed home with a point following a 4-4 draw at Deeside.

The Reds started well with Luke Beddow firing them in front.

A second goal soon followed courtesy of George Latham.

Deeside struck from a short corner to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Captain Jack Barnes made it 3-1 after the break but Deeside hit back to level the scores.

Barnes edged Whitchurch back in front but the hosts picked up their fourth short-corner goal to claim a point.

Georgia Munro bagged a hat-trick as Whitchurch Ladies beat Golborne 5-2.

Mollie Bell and Jasmine Williams were also on target. Ludlow had nothing to show for an improved performance in their latest Midlands Division Four West clash.

A tough start to the season continued as they went down 4-1 at home to Stratford-on-Avon seconds.

But the scoreline did not truly reflect the balance of what was a competitive clash.

Luke Pinches gave Ludlow an early lead with an outstanding individual goal.

But Stratford hit back with two well taken goals to lead 2-1 at half-time.

Despite another Stratford score early in the second half, Ludlow continued to bring the best out of the visiting keeper and it was not until the fourth goal went in late on that the match was settled.