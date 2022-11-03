Super Newport are setting a relentless pace

Hockey

The Lilleshall-based outfit returned from a week off in style as they recorded an emphatic 9-1 win away to Lichfield fourths to make it five wins from five league outings.

And with fellow high-flyers Cannock slipping to defeat at Old Wulfrunians, it means Newport boast the only unblemished record in the division.

Summer recruit Courtney Horner led the victory charge as he bagged his third hat-trick of the season, while Tom Wright bagged his first ever goal and Ricky Lally opened his account for the season.

Skipper Ash Williams, Benji Howells, Tim Crawford and Alex O’Keefe completed the scoring.

“We played really well,” said Williams. “It was a good day for us. The results elsewhere went for us and we are now the only club to have won five games out of five.

“We played some great hockey and scored some really nice goals.”

The club’s second team are also still top of their league – North West 10 – following a 6-1 victory against Bloxwich, but there was no joy for thirds who were edged out 2-1 by Wolverhampton.

The ladies are still sitting pretty at the top of their standings after overcoming Stafford 4-2.

And there was more success to celebrate for the club thanks to their under-16s boys.

They beat Telford 3-1 in the National England Plate thanks to two goals from Nathan Evans and one from Ollie Dix.

“The under-16s boys’ result was fantastic,” added Williams. “We have two 12-year-olds – Sam and Ben Crawford – playing against boys who were 16 and for a club with an established youth section.”

Market Drayton hit form as they swept to a 4-1 Midlands Division Three West success at home to Solihull Blossomfield.

An impressive all-round display saw Drayton produce a dominant performance with the points secured by goals from Ben Lea, Steve Lloyd, James Joule and Jordan Chevins.

Market Drayton Ladies went unrewarded for an improved display as they lost 3-1 to Stafford seconds.

Telford & Wrekin were involved in a thrilling Premier Division clash with Rugby & East Warwickshire.

The teams headed home with a point each after a 5-5 draw.

In Division Two, Bridgnorth bagged a 4-2 win at Loughborough Town.