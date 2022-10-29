Callister and Hales push on to finish one minute clear

Dean Callister on his way to winning the third SCCA Autumn 10 time trial of the season Picture: Rob Jones

Shropshire Cycling Clubs Association ran their third and final Autumn 10 on the Waters Upton-Hodnet course as the season draws to a conclusion.

SB Series bronze medallist Dean Callister got the better of series winner Tomos Hales in a tight battle at the top, with a strong effort of 21 minutes exactly.

Callister has proven to be Hales’ nemesis in this series, with this his fifth win in a straight out head-to-head battle – although the medals were already decided in the overall standings pre-race.

Callister stated: “A great last race of the season – a change in the usual wind conditions on the day.

“I went a little too conservative on the way out, but was happy to take the win.

“Roll on next season – thanks to Bridgnorth CC for putting on the event and all marshals”.

Hales was gracious in his post-race comments, showing that the presence of Callister spurred him on to greater things with his best 10 of the year.

The battle between the pair was head and shoulders ahead of the chasing pack, demonstrated by Hales’ 21:03 being exactly a minute ahead of the final podium spot taken by Dylan Roberts of Clwb Beicio’R Bala.

He commented: “A good end to the time trial season with my quickest time of the year.

“Well done to Dean for the win. It was a tough cross wind to contest with – thanks for Bridgnorth for hosting and all that helped out.”

In the SB Veterans’ race, Paramount’s Chris Riley pipped Hafren CC’s Bryn Davies by four seconds, proving vital in the race for the remaining silver and bronze medals.

Riley posted a fine age-adjusted standard of +4:37, meaning Davies’ +4:33 earned him 18 points to tie with Deb Hutson-Lumb – with Hutson-Lumb taking silver on first count back rule and Davies agonisingly two points off that medal.

Riley was pleased with his effort, stating: “Playing the age card for a win: I’ll take that – thanks to the SCCA; and everyone in rounding off a brilliant season of time trial races.”

When told of her silver medal, Hutson-Lumb commented: “Really pleased to win veterans’ silver this year and already planning for 2023.

“Many, many thanks to everyone involved in organising and running all the events.”

Davies, meanwhile, was philosophical about taking SB Veterans’ bronze: “It’s been an enjoyable season, nice to come away with something at the end.

“Thanks to everyone who has given up their time throughout the season to organise and everyone who participated, looking forward to next year already.”

Hutson-Lumb had already sealed the SB Women’s Championship in round 16, but it was a head-to-head battle for the remaining medals between Hafren CC’s Jan Davies and Oswestry Paragon’s Helen Tudor.

Davies took the win by 10 seconds in 26:40 on the day to make sure of the women’s silver, while Tudor took the bronze.

This is Davies’ first serious attempt at county level events and she came away extremely pleased with her win: “My first full year doing time trials, therefore I’m delighted with my result.

“The weather has been kind and I’ve really enjoyed the courses.

“Looking forward to 2023 already – thank you to everyone involved, an encouraging and friendly sport.”

Tudor added: “It’s been a good season of racing – well done to Deb and Jan. Thanks to all the clubs who put events on and everyone who helped out.”

In the SB Junior Series, North Shropshire Wheelers’ Chester Romei made sure of his silver medal thanks to a solid 23:44 effort, leaving the bronze medal to be resolved on second countback rule and going to team-mate Harry Corney.

Romei was happy with his ride, commenting: “A great race, only a couple seconds off Autumn round two.