Maddocks beat champions to reach summit

Chelmarsh got off to a flying start with wins from Gary Smith and Simon Thomas.

Smith recorded a 34 break while comfortably beating Tom Maxfield and Thomas, in a closer-fought frame, got the better of James Brennan despite a modest 27 break from the latter.

However, Maddocks came back with strong performances from Neil Pearson and Dan Morris.

Pearson, in particular, did extremely well – knocking in a break of 39 and a 25-point clearance to beat Paul Manning on the final black.

Morris’s win over Chris Lewis was also a close-run frame.

However, there could be no doubts about the closing frame won by Paul Harper that completed the Maddocks’ turnaround.

Including a modest 31 break by his standards, Harper eased past Mike Rogers to put his team back on top of the table by a single point.

Now joining Chelmarsh B in second spot are Broseley B, who completed a hard-earned yo-yo 3-2 win against Woodfield.

Pete Thompson, Mick Brezwyn and Nick Carson – winners of frames one, three and five – gave Broseley their victory, with Dwyer Evans and Jason Morris taking the two even-numbered frames for Woodfield.

Also, in the hunt for honours are fourth-placed Chelmarsh SC, who now trail the league leaders by just three points after a well-earned 4-1 win over St John’s A.

Reasonably comfortable wins for Carl Walker, Chris Petford and Beamer Jones and one less so from Ian Postans, who just managed to pip Kevin Hawkins on the black, was more than enough to confirm Chelmarsh’s superiority on the night. Josh Summers saved St John’s from a whitewash, convincingly beating Matt Judd in the final frame.

St John’s B are proving to be one of the surprise teams of the season, having now won three of their first five outings.

They beat Broseley A 3-2 thanks to hard-fought wins for Mike Crawley, Jason Brown and Kevin Smith.

Neil Caswell was on song, putting Mark Worsdell to the sword, and Brian Edwards won a cliff-hanging deciding frame against Mark Jones to earn Broseley two valuable points.