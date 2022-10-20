Newport are on a roll with three sides hitting the top

Hockey

The men’s first team are setting the pace as at the top of Midlands Division Seven North West as they chase a fourth successive promotion.

They made it four wins from four league outings last weekend when a high-powered second-half display saw them hammer Old Wulfrunians 6-0

A strike from Matt Sanders saw them lead 1-0 at half-time following a below par display.

But they hit their straps in the second half with two goals from Alex O’Keefe, including a stunning reverse stick effort that found the top corner, plus a second from Sanders and one each from Courtney Horner and Benji Howells seeing them to a resounding victory.

“Both us and Old Wulfs went into the game having won their first three games so it was a bit of a yardstick for us,” said skipper Ash Williams. “We also had four players who joined us from Old Wulfs in the summer and it was important that we cement them into the club and make sure they could see they had made the right decision.

“Old Wulfs were the most experienced side we have played so far and the toughest test.

“We were a bit slap-dash from our perspective in the first half. We tried to force things too much and dipped from our usual standards.

“There was a stern half-time team talk and we were a different side in the second half. We played some really good free flowing hockey and played to our potential.

“We overloaded the midfield, made space and our attackers took advantage. We had to adapt our game against a better side and it was pleasing to see that we figured it out.

“There is just ourselves and Cannock left now with perfect records and it’s a great place to be in going into the half-term break.

“Hopefully we will pick up were we left off when we return against Lichfield on the 29th.”

The second team are flying high after beating Telford 8-0, while the ladies are also leading the way in their division following an emphatic 6-0 success against Lichfield sevenths.

The Badgers lost 1-0 away to North Stafford. There was another proud moment for the club on Sunday when their under-16s boys played Lichfield in the England Hockey Cup.

“Lichfield are a National League club so it footballing terms it was like Telford playing a side near the top of the Championship,” added Williams. “They narrowly lost 4-3 but put in a huge performance that they should be really proud of.”

And there was more good news for the ambitious club as their under-8, under-10 and under-12 teams all played in tournaments on the same day for the first time.

Whitchurch Ladies’ first team were 4-0 winners at Alderley Edge fourths. From a break in defence, Whitchurch passed it up the pitch, allowing Poppy Huxley to make a dynamic run into the D and slot the ball past the keeper and open the scoring.

With Whitchurch gaining confidence, Lisa Sullivan made a run through the opposition defence into the D to hit the ball at goal, which took a lucky deflection over the keeper’s head.

A further two goals came from amazing shots taken in the D by Hayley Kellet after some great linking passes between Mollie Bell, Jasmin Williams and Bella Morris.

The second team were on the wrong end of an 8-1 scoreline against Sandbach, despite the best efforts of keeper Phoebe Gregory and a goal from Lydia

Jones.

