Gemma Howell left disappointed by Games’ judo decision

England's Gemma Howell after winning silver in the Women's -63 kg Final at Coventry Arena on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Picture date: Tuesday August 2, 2022.

It was revealed this week that the published list of sports for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia will not include judo.

That comes as a blow especially to scores of English and British judokas, many of whom have excelled in recent years – particularly at the successful home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year.

England topped the medal table in their home games, with 13 gongs – including five golds. Scotland pocketed four and there were two each for Wales and Northern Ireland.

Howell, who was born in Stafford but lives in Priorslee in Telford, earned a brilliant silver and became one of the faces of the sport with television work in the BBC studios.

She hoped Australia’s impressive medal haul of 10 may have meant the next host nation including judo, but the Commonwealth Games Federation, Andrews Labor Government and Commonwealth Games Australia confirmed otherwise.

Howell, 32, who this year became European champion for the first time with gold in Sofia, said: “We wanted Australia to do well – although not as well as us! If they had a successful Games they would want to host.

“I had to fight an Australian in the semi and she got a bronze medal. In the category above the Australian gold medal winner was really unexpected.

“They did well and had some good bling to show for it so I thought it might be likely, but it’s not.”

Howell, who is studying a maths postgraduate certificate in education for life after judo, knows all too well about fighting to success having overcome 10 different surgeries in her career.

She added: “It was always going to be disappointing for judo not to be in Australia. One because it’s an incredible country and it will be an amazing atmosphere.

“It’s the opportunity of being at a Games. For people who haven’t competed at an Olympics yet. A Games is such a different experience, it can be so overwhelming with all the sports. Just to experience a Commonwealths can help you for the future, be it Olympics or whatever. Being a part of other sports and countries, soaking up the atmosphere, it’s just a shame.

“More importantly it puts judo in the limelight. I’m sure there was an uptake in judo after people watched this year, the more people we can get in judo, the better athletes have come from it.”

Howell said: “It’s easier to qualify for a Commonwealths than an Olympics, it gives more people an opportunity to perform.

“I feel lucky the home one fell in my cycle, an athlete’s career isn’t 500 years, you don’t get endless opportunities.

“2026 is a while away, I wouldn’t be going because I know my body can’t handle that for too much longer, but it’s a shame it might fall for the peak of some athlete’s career and they won’t have that opportunity.”

Howell has returned to training following a shoulder injury and is preparing for the World Masters in Israel in December.

Birmingham was the fifth Games judo had been involved with since its introduction as a demonstration sport in the 1986 edition.

It has been held in Scotland 1986, New Zealand 1990, England 2002, Scotland 2014 and England 2022.