Leaders are out of League Cup after shock loss

The hosts went into the match with a 160-point advantage and they added to that in the first frame as Jason Lewis picked up an excellent win over Simon Gough to add 13 points extra to his side’s tally.

The visitors took the next two frames through Oliver Spooner and Andy Price before Lee Thomson then took frame four for Wednesfield by 79 points – but the gap remained too big for Lee Bannister to pull back, despite taking the final frame by a score of 65-48 as Darlaston won 391-367.

Next up saw an all-Division One tie between Bloxwich Memorial B and Q Bar, with Bloxwich starting with a 52-point aggregate advantage going into the match.

Big wins for O’Neill Francis and Lee Dennant wiped out the handicap in the opening two frames for Q Bar, but a win for the Bloxwich’s Bob Davies in frame three saw the scores exactly level with two frames to go.

The final two frames would be full of drama, with both frames going the way of Bloxwich by a single point to see them edge their way into the next round by an aggregate score of 420-418.

This round also saw an all-Pelsall Social club match up as the Premier Division A side hosted the Division One B side, with the latter receiving a 174-point handicap start.

The A side were able to overturn the deficit as Riley Parsons and Chris Jones picked up big points wins before a black ball frame win for team-mate Steve Smart saw them cut the lead further.

Richard Davies then wiped out another chunk of the deficit after winning frame four by a total of 65 points, before an 87-point win for Nathan Aston saw them comfortably over the line, 368-312.

Division One side Aldridge Cons A made it through to the next round as they knocked out Premier Division side Old Hall SC A.

The match started with level handicaps, but early wins for Pete Griffiths and Simon Robey saw Aldridge build up a lead of 58 points.

Brad Peach took the third frame for Old Hall to cut that by 17 points, but a 71-40 points win for Aldridge’s Mark Westwood saw them take a big lead into the final frame.

Mick Neill did take the final frame for Old Hall, but after taking it by just one point, the score ended with a 449-378 win for Aldridge.