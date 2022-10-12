Individual success as the leagues start to heat up

Graham Cole Jnr, Wayne Robbins, Bal Sembi, Martin Edmund and Jack Harris all completed wins to move into the next round.

The Grand Masters also started, with Mark Gilbert and Steve Powell winning to get through to the next round, while Bilston Bowling Club, Codsall Firs and Woodfield S&S all made it safely through in the 3x2 Man.

In Division One, the top five teams are now only separated by four points.

Shifnal A lead the pack, but right behind them are Landywood A – who had a fine 4-1 win against clubmates Landywood B. Jack Harris, Steve Barton, Robbie James and Dave Turner all won for the A team, while Dan Buskin got the only reply for the B team.

Pennfields A moved into mid table with a 4-1 win at home to Landywood C thanks to Colin Reade, Simon Thomas, Neil Leighton and Paul Dunn. Titch Brown took the consolation for the visitors.

Jack Harris compiled this week’s Division One highest break of 65.

In Division Two, three teams sit level leading the pack after all won at home.

Golden Cue A whitewashed Cannock Cans A 5-0 at home with Karl Taylor, Graham Cole Jnr, Wayne Pruden, Mark Rollinson and Graham Cole Snr all winning.

Landywood D beat one of the favourites for promotion in Hotshots B. Josh Walker, Simon Kelly, Craig Meredith and Aaron Gale sealed a 4-1 triumph, with Ryan Hamilton getting the only consolation. Shifnal B also won 4-1 at home to Bentley Moor A thanks to Steve Powell, Lindsay Knox, Chris Petford and Aaron Sparkes. Phil Bush scored for Bentley Moor A.

Nik Smith of Wolverhampton Electric A made Division Two’s highest break this week with a fine 81.

Division Three has new leaders in Fordhouses A, who moved top by one point after former leaders Rugeley Progressive lost away at Sedgley Ex-Servicemen’s B. Neil Atkins, Dave Thompson and Joe Hawkes knocked Rugeley off top spot.

Sedgley Ex-Servicemen’s D moved into third spot with a 4-1 win at Cannock Cons B – Jack Gazeley, Mark Stewart, Morgan Davidson and Adam Hartshorn with the victories and Simon Flinders with the only reply for the hosts.

Liam Wright made Division Three’s highest break this week with 32.

Division Four leaders Poets Corner D extended their unbeaten start to lead the table by five points.

Poets Corner C made it a one-two, moving into second by winning at home 3-2 against Bentley Moor B thanks to Hasan Hussain, Tabrez Khan and Hasib Hussain putting them 3-0 up before John Hutchinson and Bob Davis claimed two frames for Bentley Moor.

At the other end of the table, Codsall Firs B went close to claiming their first league win, but narrowly lost 3-2 at home to Fordhouses B despite frames for Ian Boucher and Daniel Boucher. Nigel Morgan, Ian Lewis and Dave Sharp took the victory for Fordhouses.

Paul Evans of Willenhall Libs B made a 36 break to claim the highest Division Four break this week.

Division Five has new leaders after last week’s table-toppers slipped to fourth place with a 5-0 loss away at Fordhouses D. Clive Dolphin, Daniel Finch, Paul Walters, Ian Worley and Jack O’Conner inflicted the heavy defeat.