Harper shines once more on an historic night

For the first time in the league’s history there were 12 30-plus breaks on the same evening, with Maddock’s Paul Harper again leading the pack with an excellent 60.

Broseley B’s Eddie Mullard knocked in a 35 and a 33 while team-mate Paul Lloyd recorded a commendable 47.

Harper’s team-mate, Tom Maxfield, rolled in a 49, with Ian Postans (Chelmarsh Sc) rattling in a 53. Matt Smout (Broseley A) also hit the 40 button.

Chelmarsh B moved to the top of the table after beating Broseley A 5-0. With a modest 30 break, Gary Smith set the home team on their way, despite Smout’s efforts.

More modest breaks from Paul Manning, Simon Thomas and Chris Lewis, and a decisive performance from Mike Rogers ensured Chelmarsh of maximum points.

Maddock’s slipped to second having dropped two points to Chelmarsh SC.

Chris Petford and that excellent performance from Postans, the two players respectively beating Neil Pearson and James Brennan, kept Chelmarsh in the game.

It’s still early days but Broseley B, with the addition of Paul Lloyd, Mike Brezwyn playing more regularly and Eddie Mullard firing on all cylinders, could be the dark horse among the leading pack.

They beat St. John’s A 4-1 – and it could have been 5-0 had Josh Summers not taken the final black in the first frame against Owen Hughes.

Mullard and Brezwyn cruised to victory and Lloyd’s 47 proved to be the difference when beating Rob Powell. Pete Thompson eventually managed to get the better of a resilient Kevin Hawkins to keep Broseley B within two points of the leaders.

While the A team were losing, St John’s B were busy trouncing Alveley C 5-0.

Although, to be fair to Alveley, like on a number of other occasions, the result could have been so different. Alveley’s Chris Jepson had been playing well and leading Jason Brown beat Chris Jepson with the aid of a 25-point clearance. Pete Williams needed both pink and black to beat Steve Coldecott and Mark Jones beat Reg Burton on the pink. St. John’s B now top the second tier, one point ahead of their ‘A’ Team.

Woodfield currently make up the top five and are proving to be a welcome edition to the league. They beat Alveley B 4-1 on away territory.

An excellent win from Neil Drewett that included a 30 break, and impressive performances from Richard Castle, Roger Lees and Pete Hyland secured Woodfield’s third victory from four matches. Dave Jones claimed Alveley’s consolation.

Match Results