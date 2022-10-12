Hales has a birthday to remember as he seals title with a win

After a season-long battle with Bridgnorth CC’s Jonathan Mills-Keeling, Wrekinsport CC’s Hales made sure of the title by stopping the watch on 21 minutes 29 seconds in Shropshire Cycling Clubs Association Autumn 10 No.2 held on The Tiddly triangle. He pushed out visiting rider Peter Lindfield of Tactic Sport UK Race Team by 18 seconds and was delighted with his afternoon’s work, stating: “A good win on my birthday, it was nice to get the time trial gear back on again after a little break.

“Thanks for Mid Shropshire Wheelers for hosting.

“It was good to seal the SB Series with a win – there have been so many great races all over Shropshire this year.

“It’s been a good battle with Jon each week, thanks for everyone involved throughout the year”.

Mills-Keeling added overall silver to his SB Veterans title, taking the county veterans win on the day.

But the overall veterans win belonged to visiting rider Sally Cunliffe of Ruthin CC. She also took the overall win in the women’s category too, while Hafren CC’s Jan Davies took the women’s honours among Shropshire-affiliated clubs – moving into the silver medal position in the process.

But that late charge wasn’t enough to stop Deb Hutson-Lumb sealing the women’s series.