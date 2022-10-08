Telford's Rod Lewis serves up freebie in bid to get people active

Rob Lewis playing Table Tennis at Tudor Grange Leisure Centre, Solihull, West Midlands, UK. Photos: Harish Chavda, www.dingleimages.com

Lewis has recently moved to Shrewsbury and captains Albrighton Brummies in the Telford Table Tennis League.

And now Lewis is keen to get more people involved in a sport that helped him recover from illness by serving up practice sessions at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

The first gathering takes place at the Sundorne Road venue on Monday between 10am and 12pm and is free of charge, with players of all ages and abilities welcome to attend.

At present there are five tables available, with Rod already aiming to double that in the near future.