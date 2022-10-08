Notification Settings

Telford's Rod Lewis serves up freebie in bid to get people active

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

Table tennis enthusiast Rod Lewis is aiming to grow the sport in Shropshire.

Rob Lewis playing Table Tennis at Tudor Grange Leisure Centre, Solihull, West Midlands, UK. Photos: Harish Chavda, www.dingleimages.com
Lewis has recently moved to Shrewsbury and captains Albrighton Brummies in the Telford Table Tennis League.

And now Lewis is keen to get more people involved in a sport that helped him recover from illness by serving up practice sessions at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

The first gathering takes place at the Sundorne Road venue on Monday between 10am and 12pm and is free of charge, with players of all ages and abilities welcome to attend.

At present there are five tables available, with Rod already aiming to double that in the near future.

Shropshire County chairman is delighted with the news and is excited about Rod’s future plan.

