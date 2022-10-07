Maddocks’ Harper raises the bar with a superb 92

Snooker stock

He was the headline act as he knocked in a magnificent 92 break during Maddocks' 4-1 triumph away to Broseley A.

Matt Smout, watched on in admiration as Harper's one visit to the table ended the contest.

In the opening three matches of the season, Harper has also recorded three breaks in the 40s and looks set to smash all seasonal records. The league’s record highest break is 124, recorded by Simon Thomas way back in 2006.

Andy Garbett notched a modest 25 but by adding just three more reds was still no match for Maddocks' Tom Maxfield. The visitors' two other wins came from dogged performances from James Brennan and Neil Pearson.

Neil Caswell, aided by a 31 break, provided the home team with their consolation by beating Dan Morris.

Reigning champions Chelmarsh B, remain one point behind table-topping Maddocks following a similar result against Alveley C.

An under par Simon Thomas still saw off Reg Burton, while Chris Lewis brushed aside Brian Arnold.

Gary Smith did not find it quite so easy against Steve Coldecott and a 24 break from Mike Rogers proved to be the difference when playing against Chris Jepson.

The frame of the night was almost the comeback of the night with Norman Jones sinking the final black to beat Richard Lewis and provide Alveley C with their first point of the season.

Lewis had been trailing by 26 with only the colours left on the table. He potted the first five but then left the black over a corner pocket for an easy pot for Jones.

In a night of 4-1 results, Broseley B beat Chelmarsh Sc.

Chelmarsh’s consolation came in the first frame when Carl Walker, aided by a 30 break, comfortably beat Nick Carson.

Mike Brezwyn was the first to reply for Broseley, recording an excellent run of 55 in the process of beating Chris Petford.

There were reasonably comfortable wins from Pete Thompson and Eddie Mullard, while Andy Carson rounded of Broseley’s night out by beating Beamer Jones, despite Jones rolling in a 44 break.

Woodfield crept into the top half of the table after beating St. John’s B 4-1 thanks to wins from Neil Drewett, Jason Morris and Richard Castle, and an admirable performance from Callum Drewett that included an excellent 55 break.

In a competitive final frame, Pete Williams provided St. John’s with their consolation by beating Peter Hyland.

St. John’s A, runners-up last season, secured their first win of the campaign by beating Alveley B 4-1.

Comfortable victories from Martin Lippitt, Josh Summers, Kevin Hawkins and Tim Steele did the job. Martin Coffey Jnr recorded his first win of the season, beating last season’s Individuals finalist Rob Powell, to secure Alveley B's first point.