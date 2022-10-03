Revolutions Racing's Dean Callister in double celebration

Dean Callister

The Revolutions Racing claimed victory on the day in the Shropshire Cycling Clubs Association’s Autumn 10 No.1 which also secured him overall series bronze.

Callister posted a strong effort of 21 minutes 36 seconds on a windy but sunny day on the Tiddly triangle, coping best with the 3.9-mile battle out to Hodnet island as he came home 49 seconds clear of his nearest challenger, Jonathan Mills-Keeling.

“A strong headwind out to the first turn made it a hard start, but happy with how I paced it and pleased to take the win,” said Callister.

Mills-Keeling tightened his grip on the overall silver medal position, setting up a straight head-to-head tussle with Tomos Hales for the series title thanks to his 22:25 effort, with Hafren CC’s Bryn Davies a further 10 seconds back.

Mills-Keeling has already captured the SB Veterans’ Championship and took the win in this category with +4:26, 15 seconds ahead of Davies when the age-adjusted standard had been applied.

After missing the last three rounds he was clearly happy to be back competing.

“Nice to be back on local roads, but it was a tough wind,” he said. “Well done to Dean on the win.”

Davies’ veterans’ runner-up spot lifted him into the bronze medal position in that championship, and he can just potentially overhaul Deb Hutson-Lumb for silver – but it’s a tough ask with a maximum 40 points available and a 36 point deficit.

He was happy with third spot Overall thanks to his 22:35 ride, stating: “A lovely afternoon for racing, a bit of a headwind going out but a dry sunny day otherwise. Not been on the time trial bike for a few weeks so pretty pleased with the result considering. Thanks to everyone involved in organising and marshalling, and well done to everyone who raced”. In the women’s competition, a first-time entrant made an immediate impact as Hayley Wells took a fine win by a 1:46 margin from Helen Tudor in 25:02.

The Paramount CRT rider has been active on the hill climb scene but tried a different challenge, having to push hard into the nagging wind.

“This was my first attempt at the Tiddly triangle and its fair to say it was straight into the red zone from the start,” said Wells.

“No respite during the short loop, with the wind being against us for the majority. I was delighted to have come away with fastest lady on the day though.”

In the junior series, Ben Southgate had already secured gold, but tried his luck against some of the county’s fastest.

He clocked 24:43 to tie for sixth spot overall.

Southgate was another to notice the effect of the wind, stating: “Very strong winds but I pushed through”.

Result: