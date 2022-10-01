Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire's Victor Chetta proves he has still got it in final round

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

The final round of the Friction Hydraulics Series saw a first start and win of the year for multiple Shropshire Best All-Rounder Victor Chetta in the West Cheshire TTCA 25.

Victor Chetta
Victor Chetta

Chetta showed he’d lost none of his form with a dominant win of 54 minutes 40 seconds on the Tern Hill-Shawbirch course as well as taking the veterans win on an initially cool and foggy morning having had the season off due to personal commitments.

He said: “It’s good to be back, that was my first race in just over a year, with other commitments having taking priority for most of the current racing season.

“As a result I did feel a little bit rusty, and though the weather conditions seemed reasonable I didn’t go quite as fast as I perhaps would have liked, but it was useful to see how I’m currently going, prior to planning my off-season training as I intend to race through the whole season next year.”

First-time entrant Gwyneth took the win in the women’s race, beating series winner Helen Tudor, while Chester Romei won the junior race.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News