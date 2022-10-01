Shropshire's Victor Chetta proves he has still got it in final round

Victor Chetta

Chetta showed he’d lost none of his form with a dominant win of 54 minutes 40 seconds on the Tern Hill-Shawbirch course as well as taking the veterans win on an initially cool and foggy morning having had the season off due to personal commitments.

He said: “It’s good to be back, that was my first race in just over a year, with other commitments having taking priority for most of the current racing season.

“As a result I did feel a little bit rusty, and though the weather conditions seemed reasonable I didn’t go quite as fast as I perhaps would have liked, but it was useful to see how I’m currently going, prior to planning my off-season training as I intend to race through the whole season next year.”