Park Wrekin's Alice Kinsella to lead GB in Liverpool

Britain's Alice Kinsella competes on the beam during the European Gymnastics Championships in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader).

Fresh off the back of winning team silver at the recent European Championships in Munich, the Park Wrekin gymnast will be looking for more medal glory.

She said:“It’s an absolute honour to have been selected for this year’s World Championships, especially with them being in Liverpool.

“This will be my fourth World Championships now so I’m massively excited for it. It’s going to be super special having that home crowd support.

“Having such a supportive crowd honestly helps so so much as we saw for the Commonwealth Games, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to experience what the Liverpool crowd can bring.

“This year has been so so surreal. I never thought my summer would go the way it did but now it’s given me a lot more confidence going into the championships.

“I’m really looking forward to showing the rest of the world what we can do.”

Alice will be joined in the team by her fellow 2021 Olympic bronze medalists and twin sisters Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova.