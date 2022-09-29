Newport's Tom Booth-Amos gets bumped off course in Spain

WSBK Rd8 Sun WSS Warm Up at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Catalunya, Spain on September 25 2022 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

The races took place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain with Booth-Amos competing on board a Kawasaki ZX-6R in the World Supersport category.

Booth-Amos clocked a 1.46.296s to qualify in 24th position for Saturday’s opening event. The race was stopped after an opening lap incident and re-run restarted and ran over 12 laps. Booth-Amos was entangled in a group brawl but became a victim of contact with another rider which hampered his bike and he eventually came home just outside the points in 19th position.

Booth-Amos “I had a good pace and I immediately recovered a lot of positions. I was happy because I felt good on the bike and I’m sure we could have finished in the top ten, but unfortunately, my mudguard was partially damaged in a collision, making it more difficult to ride the bike”.

The second race of the weekend took place Sunday over 18 laps. Booth-Amos got off to a good start and by mid-race he was just outside the top 15.

Unfortunately, he then made contact with another rider. He battled on and managed to recover some of the lost positions and finished in 24th.

The next round of the World Supersport Championship is at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal, from October 7-9.

Bishop’s Castle speedster Barry Furber saw plenty of action as he tackled Scarborough’s Oliver’s Mount road race circuit. He competed in three classes, the Super Twins, Supersport and Classic Superbike.

Some impressive displays in the Super Twins saw Furber finish fifth twice and fourth once.

After ending 12th in the opening Supersport race, a gear box issue ruled him out of any further racing in that class.

Furber enjoyed his best finish in the Classic Superbike.