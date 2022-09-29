Market Drayton runners take part in 10ks

Market Drayton runners

Tony Mathewson, Laura Pitcher, Mandy Lewis (1:04:16), Shaun Neuchterlein (1:05:30), Kat (1:06:57) took part in the Wem 10K.

Mike McKeown clocked a personal best of 59:43 in the Farndon 10K.

Further north, Fran Sharp completed the Preston 10K in 1:03:00.

Across the county border, Amy Roberts clocked 1:07:11 in the Stafford 10K.

Nine members took part in Tissington half marathon.

The 13.1 mile race through the Derbeyshire countryside saw Pete Williams achieve a half marathon personal best, crossing the line in an impressive time of one hour, 26 minutes.

Tony Warner finished in 2:17:55, Marianne Rutherford crossed the line in 2:25:10 and Carol Reid wasn’t far behind as she stopped the clock on 2:25:36.

Becky Warner ran 2:28:45 with Jane Shepherd next over the line for MDRC in 2:36:32. Leanne Massey completed her first half marathon in 2:47:01, Mandy Kelly finished in 2:58:42 and Sophie Murray clocked 3:05.55.

Meanwhile, three members of Market Drayton Running Club stepped out for a worthy cause.