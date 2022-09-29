Notification Settings

Market Drayton runners take part in 10ks

By Nick Elwell

Market Drayton Running Club members have been active in various 10k races.

Tony Mathewson, Laura Pitcher, Mandy Lewis (1:04:16), Shaun Neuchterlein (1:05:30), Kat (1:06:57) took part in the Wem 10K.

Mike McKeown clocked a personal best of 59:43 in the Farndon 10K.

Further north, Fran Sharp completed the Preston 10K in 1:03:00.

Across the county border, Amy Roberts clocked 1:07:11 in the Stafford 10K.

Nine members took part in Tissington half marathon.

The 13.1 mile race through the Derbeyshire countryside saw Pete Williams achieve a half marathon personal best, crossing the line in an impressive time of one hour, 26 minutes.

Tony Warner finished in 2:17:55, Marianne Rutherford crossed the line in 2:25:10 and Carol Reid wasn’t far behind as she stopped the clock on 2:25:36.

Becky Warner ran 2:28:45 with Jane Shepherd next over the line for MDRC in 2:36:32. Leanne Massey completed her first half marathon in 2:47:01, Mandy Kelly finished in 2:58:42 and Sophie Murray clocked 3:05.55.

Meanwhile, three members of Market Drayton Running Club stepped out for a worthy cause.

Nikki Sherwin, Lou Drinkald and Laura Verrill took part in the Lawley 5K race – a charity run which raises money for Hope House Hospice.

