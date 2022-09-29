Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Market Drayton Hockey Club opens up with win and a loss

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

Market Drayton Hockey Club endured a mixed start to the season.

Drayton’s first team took to the pitch at Lilleshall for a clash against a well-drilled Bloxwich side.

Availability issues meant Drayton were understrength for their opener and they found themselves on the end of a 5-0 defeat, although the scoreline didn’t offer a true reflection of the contest.

Captain Nick Reed, keeper Dave Pool and Matt Kenvyn impressed for Drayton.

Drayton’s second team started the season in style with an impressive 10-2 success against a young Wednesbury seconds.

Dan Venables was the star of the show as he found the net five times.

Kenny Kenvyn bagged a hat-trick while Jesse Thompstone also impressed as he scored twice while James Parsons registered four assists.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News