Market Drayton Hockey Club opens up with win and a loss

Drayton’s first team took to the pitch at Lilleshall for a clash against a well-drilled Bloxwich side.

Availability issues meant Drayton were understrength for their opener and they found themselves on the end of a 5-0 defeat, although the scoreline didn’t offer a true reflection of the contest.

Captain Nick Reed, keeper Dave Pool and Matt Kenvyn impressed for Drayton.

Drayton’s second team started the season in style with an impressive 10-2 success against a young Wednesbury seconds.

Dan Venables was the star of the show as he found the net five times.