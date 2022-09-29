Clarke leads Newport aces home in Wales

Newport Running Club at Lake Vyrnwy

David Clarke was the fastest Novaportan runner on the day, taking 42nd place overall (out of 825 finishers) in a time of one hour, 19 minutes, 26 seconds.

Phil Dolding (1:39:54) was next, followed by Christian Barbagallo (1:53:34) and Selwyn Plant (2:13:09). The NDRC contingent were joined by local teacher Xue Han, who teaches at Haberdashers’ Adams school; she completed the course in 2:01:54.

Meanwhile, Darren Waters tackled the Cotswold Way 100 – a 102-mile trail race covering the entire distance of the Cotswold Way, with over 15,000 feet of ascent.

The race started in Chipping Campden and finished in Royal Victoria Park, Bath.

Waters finished in 23rd place in just over 29 hours in a race that saw over 50 per cent of the starters failed to finish.

This weekend, Stafford 10k made its return after a 2-year Covid-induced absence, and as ever, Newport & District Running Club were well represented in what is one of the more local races to the club. This year, six club members made the trip along the A518 to join 1,400 other runners taking on the 6th edition of the Stafford 10k. Weather conditions were perfect for road racing: cool, dry, and fairly still.

The route, which has remained broadly the same since the race’s inaugural edition in 2016, starts and finishes in Stafford’s town centre, winding its way through the suburbs of the town, including Riverway, Corporation St, and a 2.5km section along the Isabel Trail in the second half of the race. After a tour of Victoria Park approaching the end of the race, the finish line is in Market Square, and large crowds cheer the competitors through the finish.

David Clarke was first back for Newport, and continued his recent excellent form, taking 17th place overall in a rapid time of 36 minutes, 36 seconds. Richard Bennett was next, bagging 95th position in a new personal best time of 41:19, and was followed by his wife Liz, who also ran a PB, a time of 43:35 for 139th place, and also won her category. Neil Fairbrother clocked 46:22 to take 231st place, followed by John Metzger, who was 434th in 50:52. Phil Dolding completed the NDRC set, finishing 1,356th in a time of 1:18:05.