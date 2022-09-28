Reigning champ Brezwyn eases through in cup

The current and eleven times champion, Broseley’s Mick Brezwyn, made it safely through to the last sixteen with a comfortable 2-0 win playing against Mark Jones from St. John’s. Also, through is sixteen times champion Simon Thomas, from Chelmarsh, who beat Woodfield’s Neil Drewett by the same score. Last season’s runner-up, Rob Powell from St. John’s, became a casualty at the first hurdle this time around, going down 0-2 to Paul Harper. Paul who plays for Maddocks, making a welcomed return to the League after thirty-three years of absence, has already established himself as one of the early favourites this time around. For those who can remember that far back, they will recall Paul being the Bridgnorth champion way back in 1989. Also, through from Maddocks are strong contestants Tom Maxfield and James Brennan. James notching breaks of 42 and 31 on his way to a last sixteen spot. Carl Walker, runner-up on three occasions in recent years is also through to the last sixteen. Could this be his year? In a competitive match he manage to overcome the challenge of Broseley’s Matt Smout, beating him 2-1. There were also excellent wins from the 2020 champion, Gary Smith, from Chelmarsh who respectively ousted Maddock’s Dan Morris and then fellow teammate Paul Manning. Broseley’s Owen Hughes and Andy Carson both pushed their opponents aside with 2-0 wins as did Chelmarsh’s Ian Postans. Among the 2-1 First Round winners was Broseley’s Paul Lloyd who has re-set the season’s ‘high-break’ bar with an excellent 52 when beating Woodfield’s Richard Castle. Other 2-1 winners include Broseley’s Pete Thompson, Chris Jepson; the only Alveley survivor, and Callum Drewett; the last man standing from Woodfield.