Connolly leads the way to secure an historic treble

Skyline

The GB International from Catstree near Bridgnorth, became the first man to win the Telford Athletic Club organised 19-mile race on three consecutive occasions.

Connolly, who represents Mercia Fell Runners, won the race in 2018 in two hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds and then again the following year (2.25.12). The race was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid but returned for the 38th time this year with Connolly completing his hat-trick of wins in 2.30.00.

The Stretton Skyline race starts and finishes in Church Stretton and the tough route which involves 4,500 feet of climbing including the summits of Pole Bank, Ragleth, Caer Caradoc, Lawley and the Long Mynd. To give some idea of the times at various check points, Connolly reached Pole Bank – the highest point on the Long Mynd from the race start at the bottom of Cardingmill Valley – in 21 minutes, the top of Ragleth in 48 minutes, the top of Caer Caradoc via Church Stretton in one hour 16 minutes and the top of The Lawley in 1.34, with another climb up the Long Mynd via Gogbatch Valley before descending through Cardingmill Valley to the finish in Church

Stretton.

He finished 14 minutes clear of second-placed of Aled Lees, of Abermule, near Newtown. Henry Webb (Mercia Fell Runners) was third in 2.45.11.

Former British champion Mel Price, from Woolston near Church Stretton, took the honours in the women’s race in 3.02.45.

It was Mercia runner Price’s second success in the race following her victory in 2014.

Jenny Hartley (W40) got herself on to the all-time rankings for the first time as she finished second in 3.16.24. Deb Millington gave Mercia a clean sweep by finishing third in 3.25.15.

The men’s Masters results were: M40 - Peter Eccleston, Coventry (3.00.48), M45 - Kris McKenna, AAE (2.49.36), M50 - Tim Werrett, Mercia (3.01.5), M55 - John Ayteo, Mercia (3.07.00), M60 - Mervyn Keys, Rossendale (3.20.13), M65 - David Gould, Mercia (4.01.00).