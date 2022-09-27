Richard Bussell climbs to new heights with record hill climb time

Previously held by Kirk Vickers in 2021, this is the third straight year the record had been lowered, but this time Bussell knocking an almost inconceivable 12.1 seconds off the 5.4 per cent average, 1.95-mile climb of Wigmore Road in in six minutes 48.9 seconds.
Mid Shropshire Wheelers’ junior Alex Hart took the county honours ahead of series leader Tomos Hales with an excellent 7:35.5.
Steven Prince earned his third straight win in the veterans’ series, while winner Hayley Wells extended her women’s series lead to 44 points.
David Scott had won round five – the Mount Road Hill Climb – with Neil Coles the leading veteran and Liz Breeze top woman.