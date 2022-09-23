Loton Park set for thrilling finale

JOHN_HALLETT

Reigning champion Wallace Menzies, from Scotland, in a Gould GR59, has a slender lead over Tenbury Wells’ Alex Summers, driving a DJ Firestorm.

Organised by Hagley Car Club, the last rounds of the British Hill Climb Cup and Midland Hill Climb Championship will also see a wide variety of cars in action against the clock through the scenic parkland course at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury.

Six-times champion Scott Moran, of Ludlow, currently lies in third place but cannot catch the two front-runners, but other seeded Top Ten numbers can still be attained by some of the best drivers and cars from throughout the UK.

Jon Maycock, driving a Mazda MX5 is leading the Midland championship as we head into the final two rounds, but former winners Paul Howells in a Porsche 911 and Ash Mason in a Westfield are both competing and will be looking for extra points, while Telford driver Jonathen Varley in a GWR Predator racing car is just behind the leaders in both the Midland and Wynn Developments Top Ten Challenge events.

Local entrants include, Rob Wilson of Ludlow in a Peugeot 205, Jim Spencer of Market Drayton in a Reynard 883, Tim Higgins of Oswestry in a Westfield, Dave Kimberley of Whitchurch in a Caterham 7, Rob Clarke of Kinlet in an Empire Evo, Graham Wynn of Shifnal in a Gould GR59 and Tony Adams of Shrewsbury in a Caterham 7.