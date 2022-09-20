Notification Settings

Champions of sport in Shropshire invited to enter prestigious awards

By Sue SmithGrassrootsPublished:

Trustees of the Bill Longmore Foundation are appealing for clubs and individuals to enter an awards scheme set up in the name of the former Independent West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

Bill Longmore.
The first awards were made last year and now applications are being sought for five awards of £1,000 each.

These will be presented to sports clubs or individuals connected with sport in the Shropshire area.

The deadline for applications is October 16, when trustees will shortlist 10 possible winners which will then lead to five being selected as finalists for awards.

Trustees hope to hold a presentation ceremony in November, at a date and time yet to be agreed.

"We want to encourage people to apply for these awards," said trustee Trevor Edwards.

"The Bill Longmore Foundation was set up to form a lasting legacy to the work of the former police and crime commissioner who died on May 17, 2018.

"He loved sport and the community and we are hoping that clubs providing sport or individuals taking part in sport in the Shropshire area will come forward to enter the awards."

Applications for the awards can be made via billlongmorefoundation@gmail.com

By Sue Smith

Reporter

