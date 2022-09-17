Notification Settings

Shropshire's Oliver Townend is happy with start in World Championships

By Nick Elwell

Oliver Townend reflected on “a dream start” for Great Britain’s eventers after they took a commanding lead following the world championship dressage phase in Italy.

Oliver Townend reacts after completing the Dressage event on Swallow Springs during day two of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2022 in Stamford, Lincolnshire. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story EQUESTRIAN Burghley. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire..
Shropshire-based world number one Townend has been reunited with his Tokyo Olympics gold medal colleagues Laura Collett and Tom McEwen in a quest to retain the world team title.

And with reigning world champion Ros Canter completing a powerful British quartet, they delivered an immediate statement of intent.

While Germany’s Michael Jung, Olympic champion at London and Rio, leads the way in Pratoni on a dressage score of 18.8 penalties, British riders are packed in behind him.

Collett lies second with London 52, Townend is sixth aboard Ballaghmor Class, McEwen is seventh on Toledo De Kerser and Canter holds 14th spot with Lordships Graffalo from 89 starters.

Britain’s team score of 69.2 penalties is almost seven clear of Germany, with the United States third, New Zealand fourth and Australia fifth heading into Saturday’s pivotal cross-country phase.

“I was happy enough with the (dressage) test. I thought the work was very positive,” Townend said.

“It is a dream start for us, and let’s hope we can keep it up.

“There is plenty to do (in the cross-country) – the terrain is very tough – but I am looking forward to it.”

Cheshire’s Yasmin Ingham, who is riding as an individual, is in third place on Banzai du Loir.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

