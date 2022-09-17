Ludlow driver Perry Gardner races to a podium place

Perry Gardner

Callum Black topped the rankings and finished 54 seconds ahead of the runner-up and they were joined by Elliott Payne to complete an all-Ford podium.

After being held behind closed doors in 2021, a capacity crowd witnessed the action at both Haye Park and Radnor Forest in the Welsh Marches.

The race was re-named in memory of highly regarded rally driver Phil Price, and attracted a variety of top-line championships.

Black’s victory secured him maximum points in the MRF Tyres BTRDA Rally Series.

Local lad Gardner couldn’t quite keep up to speed with the leader, but was the first Ludlow driver over the finish line with an impressive effort.

However, he did go on to secure the Pirelli Ravenol Welsh Rally Championship later that day, a title his father Shaun won in both 2006 and 2009.