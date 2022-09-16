Maddocks up and running with opening day win

There were also 5-0 wins for Broseley B, who beat the other half of Alveley (the ‘B’ team), and Chelmarsh Sc (previously Shifnal B) who beat St. John’s B.
Eddie Mullard started the Broseley balls rolling with a close fought win, playing against Alveley’s Martin Coffey. This was followed by comfortable wins for Nick Carson and Pete Thompson and a little more challenging one from Andy Carson. Paul Lloyd provided the best performance of the match, notching a 40 break as he put Dave Jones to the cue.
Chelmarsh Sc never looked troubled in their match against Alveley B, with Terry Askew, Chris Petford, Carl Walker, Ian Postans and Beamer Jones all recording comfortable wins, but, surprisingly, with no high breaks of mention.
Champions for the past four seasons, Chelmarsh B, got of to a winning start but only just when playing against last season’s runners-up, St. John’s A. In fact, Chelmarsh trailed 0-1 and 1-2 before turning the match around. Martin Lippitt had put St. John’s ahead by beating Simon Thomas. And it was Tim Steele that put the home team back into the lead. Three close and hard fought wins from Gary Smith, Paul Manning and Chris Lewis confirmed Chelmarsh’s victory. The match included modest breaks in the twenties from Josh Summers, Tim Steel and Gary Smith.
Woodfield from Wolverhampton also made a winning start to life in the Bridgnorth Snooker League by beating Broseley A 3-2. Excellent wins from Neil Drewit, Jason Morris and from Chris Jones in particular confirmed their victory. Replying for Broseley were Matt Smout, who had to pull out all the stops to beat Peter Hyland, and Cameron Barden who beat Luis Ferraro in another competitive frame.
Match Results
Alveley C 0, Maddocks 5: R. Burton 51, J. Brennan 69; S. Coldecott 17, N. Pearson 115; C. Jepson 33, D. Morris 70; B. Arnold 10, T. Maxfield 84; N. Jones 26, P. Harper 67. Broseley B 5, Alveley B 0: E. Mullard 59, M. Coffey Jnr 46; N. Carson 64, J. Wright 15; P. Thompson 68, I. Stephens 0; A, Carson 51, A. Ziemkiewicz 33; P. Lloyd 70, D. Jones 15. Chelmarsh Sc 5, St John’s B 0: T. Askew 60, M. Worsdell 36; C. Petford 72, M. Crawley 16; C. Walker 49, J. Brown 12; I. Postans 63, K. Smith 24; B. Jones 63, M. Jones 26. St John’s A 2, Chelmarsh B 3: M. Lippitt 46, S. Thomas 24; K. Hawkins 43, G. Smith 60; T. Steele 75, M. Rogers 19; R. Powell 32, P. Manning 43; J. Summers 52, C. Lewis 64. Woodfield 3, Broseley A 2: N. Drewit 63, J. Higgs 26; C. Jones 100, S. Austin 6; P. Hyland 49, M. Smout 58; L. Ferraro 36, C. Braden 58; J. Morris 72, B. Edwards 37.