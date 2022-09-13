Shropshire Championships are a big hit with young and old

The always popular event, a celebration of tennis in Shropshire, attracted more than 160 entries.

Held at The Shrewsbury Club, the County Championships featured singles events for boys and girls in a number of age classes, from eight and under up to 18 and under.

Doubles competitions were also played for some age groups.

Wheelchair players took part while adult players also had the opportunity to pick up a racket as they competed in singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions for different age groups.

Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones said: "It was a really good week with a lovely atmosphere.

"The children enjoyed themselves and so did the adults. There were some very close matches and a lot of great tennis played throughout the tournament.

"We were pleased to have our wheelchair players represented for the first time and we hope that this part of the competition will grow in the coming years.

"It was nice to see so many different tennis players in the same competition, from our youngest to our county veterans, and this really was a great showcase for tennis in the county.

“Saturday’s presentation ceremony was very well attended, with Keith Smith OBE, the president of Tennis Shropshire, handing out the awards.

“Our thanks to Amy Dannatt who ran her first County Closed, supported by Simon Haddleton - they did a great job as tournament referees.”

Attention now starts to turn to The Battle of Shropshire, a team event which will be held at The Shrewsbury Club between September 24 and October 3. This event is open to players of all ages and abilities and has grown every year since it began.