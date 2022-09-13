Hales hits the heights to win opening round

Cycling

Hales won the one mile climb in three minutes 40 seconds, taking the huge scalp of the reigning and multiple hill climb champion Kirk Vickers by one second.

Steven Prince took the win in the over-40s veterans’ category as well as third place overall in an excellent 3:55.

Taking the maximum 20 veterans’ points on offer for affiliated riders was Bridgnorth CC’s Scott Palmer with a fine 4:13.

Multiple hill climb course record holder Rebecca Richardson clocked 4:07 to claim the spoils in the women’s category.

A number Friction Hydraulics Series medals were settled in round 18 – the Fibrax Wrexham RC’s 25 mile event.

Tim Beardmore put up a successful defence of his overall and veterans’ titles with victory in both competitions.

Held on the Tern Hill-Shawbirch course, Beardmore stopped the watch on 54 minutes 34 seconds – setting a fine veterans’ performance of +13:22.

Tomos Hales (55:18) took the runner-up spot on the day to seal the silver medal. Jonathan Mills-Keeling (56:39) won the exact same medals as 2021, taking overall bronze and veterans’ silver.

In the women’s series, a first 25 ever paid dividends for Paramount CRT’s Hayley Wells (1:03:51 ) claimed victory at her first attempt at a 25.

Wells pushed Helen Tudor into the runner-up spot by exactly seven minutes, but the Oswestry Paragon rider did enough to seal series gold.

In the junior Series, North Shropshire Wheelers Chester Romei struck gold.

The final medals were resolved in round 15 of The Decathlon Evening 10 Series by Wrekinsport.

Oliver Rodwell took the solo win in 23:01, beating series silver medallist Phil Roberts by 42 seconds, while Richard Howes (24:13) took third.

It was a straight head-to-head battle between Ben Wood and Dave Moore for gold and silver in the Road Bike Series. Wood came out on top to take gold with Moore third on the night.

Bridgnorth CC ‘A’ were the winners of Coaching Revolutions Shropshire Championship 4-Up

Tim Beardmore, Jonathan Mills-Keeling, Ben Pierce and Rob Childs covered the 50 kilometre course, taking in Edgmond, Crudgington, Shawbirch and Hodnet, in one hour, five minutes and 38 seconds.