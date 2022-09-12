Shropshire archers are taking aim

Phoebe Paterson Pine - Credit World Archery

The 24-year-old from Telford – who won gold in the women's individual compound open at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo – is looking for more medal success on Thursday, September 15.

Ranked as world number one ahead of the event, Paterson Pine will compete alongside world number three Jessica Stretton.

The cup will be held at Wollaton Park in Nottingham, where the forthcoming National Tour Finals will also be hosted over the following two days – September 16 and 17.

Penny Healey, of Newport's Audco Archers, and Sarah Bettles, from Telford, are both set to compete in the women’s event, with the latter due to battle it out at the World Cup finals in Mexico later this year.