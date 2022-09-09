Wrekinsport eye a centenary title in Friction Series

Cycling

The club celebrate their 100th anniversary this year, and are looking to take home the top prize after an impressive display in North Shropshire.

Held on Tern Hill’s Shawbirch Course, the North Shropshire Wheelers 25 was claimed by Wattshop Rider Grant Bigham in a fine time of 50 minutes 32 seconds.

County honours were taken by David Griffiths of Holohan Coaching team, boasting a time of 52:41 – taking him into the top 10 in the overall standings.

Chris Halford of Wrekinsport added a sizeable amount of points to his team’s total, finishing as runner-up in the county race.

His second-placed finish helped Wrekinsport extend their sizeable lead at the top of the table where they sit 425 points above chasers Bridgnorth Cycling Club.

Fellow teammate Tomos Hales was close behind in third and provided 50 points for the grand total.

Elsewhere in the Veterans and Women’s Championship, Deb Hutson-Lamb took a customary double win to add more valuable points to the Wrekinsport result.

Helen Tudor followed within a six-minute time gap, with the Oswestry Paragon Cycling Club rider being joined by Oswestry Paragon Cycling Club’s Victoria Doran on the podium.

Halford picked up another runners-up position in the veterans race and was tailed by Christopher Riley of Paramount CRT in third.