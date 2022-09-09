Notification Settings

All the sporting events postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Jonny Drury

A number of sporting events have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced.
All football fixtures across grassroots and professional football have been postponed across the weekend.

The St Ledger will take place at Doncaster on Sunday - with all racing scheduled for Saturday postponed as a mark of respect.

After Thursday's sad news, all racing set to take place on Friday and Saturday was postponed.

But now the BHA has pencilled in an extra day of racing at Doncaster on Sunday to accommodate the St Ledger and other cancelled races.

However, the fixture at Messelburgh has been cancelled as a mark of respect for the fact the Queen's body will be lying in rest in Edinburgh.

Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

