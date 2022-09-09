All the sporting events postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced.

All football fixtures across grassroots and professional football have been postponed across the weekend.

The St Ledger will take place at Doncaster on Sunday - with all racing scheduled for Saturday postponed as a mark of respect.

After Thursday's sad news, all racing set to take place on Friday and Saturday was postponed.

But now the BHA has pencilled in an extra day of racing at Doncaster on Sunday to accommodate the St Ledger and other cancelled races.