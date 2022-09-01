Newport's Harry Rowlings stars to bag second spot at British Superbike Championship

BSB Rd7 Sun Quattro Group British Supersport and GP2 Race 1 at Cadwell Park , Louth, Lincolnshire, England on August 28 2022 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

Rowlings, who races for Steve Jordan Motorcycles competed in the Quattro Group British GP2 races at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire.

Friday’s first free practice session saw Rowlings end with the eighth fastest time, 1:35.028s. He then improved on that time by a staggering 1.268s in the second free practice session.

Saturday’s 25-minute qualifying session took place in scorching conditions and determined the grid for the sprint race with Rowlings clocking 1:32.477s to qualify in fifth.

In the 12-lap sprint race, he made a good start and looked comfortable in third until technical problems forced him to drop back for a final finish of sixth. After making some set-up changes to his bike, Rowlings saved his best to last with an impressive ride in the 16-lap feature race.

He made a strong start and by mid-race, he was battling with Jack Archer for second.