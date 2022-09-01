Newport's Harry Rowlings stars to bag second spot at British Superbike Championship

Rowlings, who races for Steve Jordan Motorcycles competed in the Quattro Group British GP2 races at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire.
Friday’s first free practice session saw Rowlings end with the eighth fastest time, 1:35.028s. He then improved on that time by a staggering 1.268s in the second free practice session.
Saturday’s 25-minute qualifying session took place in scorching conditions and determined the grid for the sprint race with Rowlings clocking 1:32.477s to qualify in fifth.
In the 12-lap sprint race, he made a good start and looked comfortable in third until technical problems forced him to drop back for a final finish of sixth. After making some set-up changes to his bike, Rowlings saved his best to last with an impressive ride in the 16-lap feature race.
He made a strong start and by mid-race, he was battling with Jack Archer for second.
Rowlings comfortably pulled away from Archer and came home in second place to claim his third podium of the year and his best finish of the season.