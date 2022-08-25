Notification Settings

Loton Park’s the place for speed

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

A wide selection of car clubs will tackling the Loton Park Hill Climb this weekend.

Steve Whitefoot
Steve Whitefoot

The action takes place on Saturday and Sunday, with 9am starts on both days.

Aston Martin cars will be competing up the tight and demanding parkland track, as Austin Healeys, MG Car Club Championship contenders, Westfield Sports Cars Speed Series and the Welsh Sprint and Hill Climb Association.

The weekend consists of two individual one-day events which are also rounds of the Allswage UK Loton Park Championship for members of Hagley Car Club, which organises events at Loton Park, and main sponsor Dave West will be in action himself in his Rover Mini.

The Bugatti Owners Club Championship sees entries ranging from a Porsche Cayman, Lotus Elise, Ford Fiesta ST and Ginetta G20, back through the years to a Jaguar XK120 and even a Daimler Conquest.

Lindsay Summers of Tenbury Wells is entered in the family DJ Firestorm racing car which currently lies in second place in the British Hill Climb Championship in the hands of son Alex while Worksop driver Zoe Shearman makes her debut in her striking Lotus Exige.

The action starts at 9am each day with full facilities on site and accompanied children under 16 years of age are admitted free.

Further details can be found at www.hdlcc.com

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

