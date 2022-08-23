Wrekinsport are back on top as Hales triumphs

Cycling

The Shropshire Cycling Clubs Association 10, held on the Waters Upton-Hodnet course, was saved by Friction Series leader Tim Beardmore, who did not compete.

Hales took full advantage to hammer home a win in 21 minutes 24 seconds, 23 seconds ahead of team-mate Chris Halford, who made his first open appearance of the

season.

With great back-up from team-mates making up more than half of the county entrants, Wrekinsport added 240 points to their Top Club Award tally to move into a 115 lead with four rounds to go.

Hales was pleased with his win, and added: “Big thanks to Tim Beardmore for taking over and keeping the event on. Also thanks to the marshals as was a very well organised event.”

Halford not only took the runner-up spot overall with 21:47 but also finished in the same position in the Friction Veterans race with +5:04, in both cases beating Hafren CC’s Bryn Davies into third

spot.