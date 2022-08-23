Notification Settings

Wrekinsport are back on top as Hales triumphs

Tomos Hales led home a one-two for Wrekinsport CC as his club headed back into the lead of the Top Club Award in round 16 of the Friction Hydraulics Series.

The Shropshire Cycling Clubs Association 10, held on the Waters Upton-Hodnet course, was saved by Friction Series leader Tim Beardmore, who did not compete.

Hales took full advantage to hammer home a win in 21 minutes 24 seconds, 23 seconds ahead of team-mate Chris Halford, who made his first open appearance of the

season.

With great back-up from team-mates making up more than half of the county entrants, Wrekinsport added 240 points to their Top Club Award tally to move into a 115 lead with four rounds to go.

Hales was pleased with his win, and added: “Big thanks to Tim Beardmore for taking over and keeping the event on. Also thanks to the marshals as was a very well organised event.”

Halford not only took the runner-up spot overall with 21:47 but also finished in the same position in the Friction Veterans race with +5:04, in both cases beating Hafren CC’s Bryn Davies into third

spot.

There was no stopping Deb Hutson-Lumb as she sealed wins in both the Friction Women’s Series and Friction Veteran’s Series with her 23:51 actual good enough for eighth spot overall.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

