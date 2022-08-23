Mills-Keeling is champ despite sitting race out

Ludlow Cycling

Jonathan Mills-Keeling sealed the SB Veterans title without turning a pedal, but he slipped 20 points behind Tomos Hales, who charged around the circuit in 23 minutes 40 seconds in his third race in four days, seeing off a strong challenge from Revolutions Racing’s Mark Pritchard.

Despite the overload of events Hales was pleased with his ride, stating: “One of the most testing courses of the SCCA calendar made even tougher by the heat. I did an almost identical time to last year so was happy with my effort – thanks for Ludlow CC for organising it”.

Pritchard put in a great effort to score a course personal best of 23:58, 18 seconds off Hales’ pace. Robbie Disney managed to do enough to take the final podium position in 25:05.