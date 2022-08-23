Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mills-Keeling is champ despite sitting race out

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

A searing hot evening kept riders away from one of the most testing courses in Shropshire as Ludlow CC presented their Scenic 10, round 13 of the SB Sports Injuries Series.

Ludlow Cycling
Ludlow Cycling

Jonathan Mills-Keeling sealed the SB Veterans title without turning a pedal, but he slipped 20 points behind Tomos Hales, who charged around the circuit in 23 minutes 40 seconds in his third race in four days, seeing off a strong challenge from Revolutions Racing’s Mark Pritchard.

Despite the overload of events Hales was pleased with his ride, stating: “One of the most testing courses of the SCCA calendar made even tougher by the heat. I did an almost identical time to last year so was happy with my effort – thanks for Ludlow CC for organising it”.

Pritchard put in a great effort to score a course personal best of 23:58, 18 seconds off Hales’ pace. Robbie Disney managed to do enough to take the final podium position in 25:05.

Ludlow CC rider Ian Connolly came fourth overall in 26:09 and took a maiden win in the SB Veterans Series. That left Mills-Keeling, sitting this event out, no longer able to be overtaken in the SB Veterans Series with four rounds remaining.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News