Podium place for Newport's Harry Rowlings at Thruxton

BSB Rd6 Sat Quattro Group British Supersport and GP2 Race 1 at Thruxton, Andover, Hampshire, England on August 13 2022 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

The Thruxton circuit in Hampshire played host to the action with Rowlings, who who races for Steve Jordan Motorcycles, competing in the Quattro Group British GP2 races.

Friday’s first free practice session saw Rowings end with the seventh fastest time, 1:20.420s. He then equalled that time in the second free practice.

Saturday’s 25-minute qualifying session determined the grid for the sprint race with Rowlings clocking 1:19:379s to qualify in fifth.

In the 12-lap race, he made a good start and looked comfortable throughout as he came home in fifth position.

Rowlings saved his best to last with an impressive ride in Sunday’s 18-lap race. He made a strong start as the riders dived into Allards and by mid-race he was battling with Cameron Fraser for second.

Rowlings set consistent fast lap times as he came home in third place to claim his second podium of the year.