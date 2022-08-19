Notification Settings

Hutson-Lumb strikes to secure Evening success

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

Deb Hutson-Lumb sealed the Women’s Evening 10 title in Round 13 of the Decathlon Evening 10 Series by Wrekinsport despite a hampering northerly wind that affected riders on the long mile straight between Shawbirch and Long Lane. Hutson-Lumb was 23 seconds down on her Round 12 time, showing the trickiness of the evening, but crossed the line spent with a great effort of 24 minutes 10 seconds, taking 5th spot on the evening Overall.

Cycling
Cycling

Tomos Hales returned to his normal winning ways, taking the Overall win in 22:13 an doubling his lead over Phil Roberts to a still slim two points with two rounds remaining. Roberts took Overall runner-up in 23:06, 26 seconds ahead of Stourbridge Velo's Darren Shaw.

In the Road Bike Series club chairman Dave Moore made hay whilst the sun shone thanks to the absence of Series leader Ben Wood, taking the win on a 29” wheeled fixed geared bike in 26:38, leaving all to play for in the final two rounds with just a single point now separating the pair.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

