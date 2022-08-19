Hutson-Lumb strikes to secure Evening success

Tomos Hales returned to his normal winning ways, taking the Overall win in 22:13 an doubling his lead over Phil Roberts to a still slim two points with two rounds remaining. Roberts took Overall runner-up in 23:06, 26 seconds ahead of Stourbridge Velo's Darren Shaw.
In the Road Bike Series club chairman Dave Moore made hay whilst the sun shone thanks to the absence of Series leader Ben Wood, taking the win on a 29” wheeled fixed geared bike in 26:38, leaving all to play for in the final two rounds with just a single point now separating the pair.