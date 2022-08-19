Hutson-Lumb strikes to secure Evening success

Deb Hutson-Lumb sealed the Women’s Evening 10 title in Round 13 of the Decathlon Evening 10 Series by Wrekinsport despite a hampering northerly wind that affected riders on the long mile straight between Shawbirch and Long Lane. Hutson-Lumb was 23 seconds down on her Round 12 time, showing the trickiness of the evening, but crossed the line spent with a great effort of 24 minutes 10 seconds, taking 5th spot on the evening Overall.