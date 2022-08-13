Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gymnast Alice Kinsella back in the medals

By Matt MaherSportPublished: Comments

Alice Kinsella hailed one of the best floor routines of her career after winning a brilliant silver in the all-around event at the European Gymnastics Championships.

Asia D'Amato (gold, Italy), Alice Kinsella (left, silver, Great Britain) and Martina Maggio (right, bronze, Italy) with their medals and mascot Gfreidi during the award ceremony for the all-around women Gymnastics on day one of the European Championships 2022 holder..
Asia D'Amato (gold, Italy), Alice Kinsella (left, silver, Great Britain) and Martina Maggio (right, bronze, Italy) with their medals and mascot Gfreidi during the award ceremony for the all-around women Gymnastics on day one of the European Championships 2022 holder..

The 21-year-old, fresh from winning two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, continued her impressive form to finish second behind Italy’s Asia D’Amato and record one of the finest results of her career to date. Kinsella, who is sister of Walsall FC player Liam and daughter of ex-Villa man Mark and trains with Telford’s Park Wrekin club, starred on the bars and on the floor to finish with a score of 54.132.

She said: “I’m proud of the way I held my nerve and to end on what was probably one of the best floor routines I’ve ever done. I felt great.

“As a team we’ve got more to come we know we can improve for the team final and we have lots of individual finals ahead.”

Kinsella is back in action this afternoon in the team final after her individual score helped the British quintet qualify second overall for that competition, while she will also compete tomorrow in the bars final.

Success in the all-around final followed disappointment in the same event at Birmingham 2022, when a fall on the beam cost her the chance to win gold in front of a home crowd.

n Not finished yet: Page 72

Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News