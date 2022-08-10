Alice Kinsella aims to inspire a new generation into gymnastics

England's Alice Kinsella celebrates after winning gold in the Women's Team Final

At the last Commonwealth Games in 2018, Kinsella became champion on beam, but could only manage fourth place in Birmingham.

It was still double gold this time around for Kinsella, who is based at the Park Wrekin club in Telford, first in the team event, before coming out on top in the individual floor event.

Leaving everything out on the floor in the most literal sense, Kinsella produced the highest difficulty score of the day including a triple-twisting back somersault.

Last year, Kinsella was part of history during the Tokyo Olympics team final, where she performed on all four apparatus, hitting all of her routines and helping Great Britain win the bronze medal, their first Olympic team medal in 93 years.

Kinsella, younger sister of Walsall FC midfielder Liam and daughter for former Villa star Mark, has come a long way since starting gymnastics as an enthusiastic three-year-old – but her love for the sport has remained as she has progressed from strength to strength. Reflecting on her desire to use a home competition to inspire more young people to participate in the sport, she said:

“It’s always one of my main goals to inspire the next generation and encourage people start in the sport.

“The Commonwealth Games is definitely a lot more personal to me.

“I have been doing gymnastics for 18 years, starting when I was just three.

“When I was younger, I only did it because I loved the sport, the passion I had and the enjoyment I got was the only reason I needed.

“When I realised that I could potentially go far, back then my goal was to go to Olympic Games and I didn’t think I’d make it but as the years went on, I thought I had a chance of getting there and now it’s just a privilege to compete at major competitions like the Commonwealth Games.”

In love with the sport from such a young age, major moments like a home Commonwealth Games give Kinsella the chance to reflect on how she first started and how far she has come – and how she feels about the opportunity to showcase gymnastics to the world:

“After my first ever session, I literally did not want to leave that gym – and as soon as I got home, I just kept doing gymnastics morning, afternoon, and evening. I couldn’t recommend the sport more for what it gives you not just in terms of your fitness but the love of the sport and how much it teaches you.

“It’s amazing to compete on home soil – it makes me so proud. Gold Coast was special, but nothing compares to competing to a home crowd and inspiring people to engage with my amazing sport.”

n British Gymnastics is encouraging people to come and ‘Find Your Amazing’ through gymnastics during the Commonwealth Games and beyond.

It will be leveraging this magnificent global event on home soil to inspire future generations by showcasing the breadth of the sport, the many benefits on offer and how welcoming and inclusive it is – as there really is something for everyone to enjoy.