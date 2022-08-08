Laura Muir storms to a second gold within 24 hours

Laura Muir, of Britain

The Scot decimated the field at the Alexander Stadium to win on the final day of the athletics.

Muir won 800m bronze on Saturday – after an appeal over the photo finish from Jamaica was rejected – to claim her first ever Commonwealth Games medal.

Just a day later she claimed victory in four minutes 02.75 seconds ahead of Northern Ireland’s Ciara Mageean and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell.

In the women’s 400m race, Victoria Ohuruogu took silver with England team-mate Jodie Williams clinching bronze behind Barbados’ Sara Williams.

The women’s 4x100m relay squad of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita took silver behind Nigeria.

In the men’s race Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Ojie Edoburun took gold, defending the title from 2018, in 38.35 seconds ahead of Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria.

Earlier at the Alexander Stadium, Cindy Sember won bronze in the 100m hurdles with world champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria taking the title in a Games record of 12.30 seconds.

n Neah Evans claimed a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games women's road race as the Scot was once more edged out by Australia's Georgia Baker after a sprint finish.

Evans also had to settle for silver in the track cycling points race last Sunday behind Baker, who now has three golds at Birmingham 2022 having helped her country top the podium in the team pursuit.

Baker’s compatriot Sarah Roy collected bronze in the seven-lap 112km route through the streets of Warwick, while Eluned King of Wales finished eighth and England’s Alice Barnes came home in 10th.

“We knew there were a few big, strong teams here, so the plan was to just try and follow any moves and don’t actually do any work,” said Evans.

“Then, if it came to a bunch sprint, we would do what we could (and) wing it. It worked pretty well.”

Evans has won two silvers and a bronze, but added: “I will have to come back in four years as there is one missing that I really want to try and get. But it has been a brilliant Games for me.”

Former Lichfield Cycling Club member Josie Nelson finished in 34th position.

New Zealand’s Aaron Gate won the the men’s road race, his fourth gold medal at Birmingham 2022.