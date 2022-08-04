Wolves meeting off, while Sam Masters faces a spell out

Sam Masters broke his left collarbone and dislocated his right shoulder in Friday’s crash Picture: George Mutch

Sheffield co-promoter Damien Bates explained: “A new greyhound track has been laid at Owlerton Stadium, hence our limited number of home fixtures over the past month or so.

“Work was completed Tuesday and we were given our first access back into the stadium Wednesday.

“Some damage has been caused though, mainly to a large number of safety fence posts around the speedway track. With the greyhounds back racing, our time is severely restricted and with health and safety in mind we’ve had to make the decision to call Thursday’s meeting with Wolves off.

“It’s a far from ideal situation but this is through no fault of our own.”