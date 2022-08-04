Notification Settings

Myles Hesson's Hollywood moment on court

Published:

In an ending straight out one of those US high school movies, local lad Myles Hesson took his turn in the spotlight and drained a long shot for basketball glory.

England's Myles Edward Sinclair, Jamell Anderson, Jaydon Kayne Henry-Mccalla and Orlan Jackson celebrates after winning Gold

Hesson, who lives in Wednesbury, held his nerve with a two-pointer in overtime – the shot arcing in apparent slow motion, just like Hollywood – as friends and family watched on and those without tickets yelled his name from a nearby fan park

.

Australia are basketball powerhouses but Hesson and team-mates Jammell Anderson, Jaydon Henry-McCall and Orlan Jackson silenced the ‘Boomers’ with a last-gasp winner and then wheeled away in celebration, the win secured 17-16

“It’s incredible, I’m still trying to figure out the words to put it together,” said Hesson. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d make the game-winning shot here in Birmingham for Commonwealth Games gold. It’s almost a joke, I’m just dreaming really.

“I played basketball in every corner of this city, just around the corner is where I catch the bus to get into town, my grandparents brought me to the market over there. I’m Birmingham, so this means so much. I’m going to carry this moment with me for the rest of my life now. This has been a two-year process; we’ve worked so hard as a four for the last two months”

