Emily Sweeney 'bombs out' of Birmingham

England's Emily Sweeney during the Women's 87kg Weightlifting competition at The NEC on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

The 18-year-old from Ellesmere had concentrated the last two years to Birmingham 2022, training throughout lockdown during the pandemic for her moment on the international stage.

But after all those hours in the garage pushing herself to the max, she failed to complete a lift in the women’s 87kg final as – in her own words – she bombed out of the competition. Sweeney had three attempts at 88kg in the snatch and was unable to deliver a clean lift on all three occasions as she suffered an early exit, leaving her to wonder what went wrong.

“It wasn’t quite what I expected to do on my Commonwealth Games debut, but it’s done, I gave it my all,” said Sweeney, who took up weightlifting after starting cross-fit aged 12. “I opened a bit lower than expected to just try and secure one, but it wasn’t there.