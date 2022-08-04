Notification Settings

Commonwealth Games Time Trial: Live updates as cycle race comes to the Black Country

By Sunil Midda

The streets of the Black Country welcome the Commonwealth Games today as the region plays host to the Time Trial cycling race.

England's Abi Smith was one of 36 women competing in the Time Trial on Thursday
More than 80 riders are tearing round the streets of Wolverhampton, Dudley and South Staffs as they seek to win gold in the first road event of Birmingham 2022.

We're bringing you the latest updates from the race, as well as any other goings on away from the Time Trial that you need to know about.

If you want to know more about today's race, then we've also got you covered:

Follow our live blog below for all the latest information.

