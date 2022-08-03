Michelin MX Nationals heading to Shropshire this weekend

A previous motocross event from Hawkstone

The action at Hawkstone Park, near Shrewsbury, will see more than 20 races and feature in excess of 200 riders, in the ‘Michelin MX Nationals’, SY4 4NA – located just 20 minutes north of Shrewsbury.

In excess of 200 local, national and international riders,some as young as 10, right up to professionals, and including the 2021 Pro MX1 champion Harri Kullas from Estonia.

The schedule starts on Saturday at 9am. The following day, the action will kick off with Pro Fastest 40 practice at 9am and the first Pro Race getting under way at noon.

Spectator tickets for the whole weekend are £20, available via mx nationals.co.uk or on the gate. Children aged 12 and under are admitted for free.

Camping is available from Friday onwards for £10. Tickets can be bought online at mxnationals.co.uk or on the gate.

There will be on-site facilities as well as refreshments and trade stands.