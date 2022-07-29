Clubs unite for cross-sport fun day in Cound

Tennis

There will be fun cricket and tennis games for all the family, as well as a series of fun competitions – including for fastest serve.

Shropshire LTA is also bringing along its Tennis Fun Factory, while former professional Lauren McMinn will be in attendance with a ball machine.

There will also be tennis rackets to demonstrate as well as refreshments available.

Tennis coach Pete Brown said: “This event was created by Liz Nimmo, one of the Cound Tennis Club members.

“It is designed to help bring the local community back together again after all the turmoil that Covid - has caused us all.

“With the use of the two sports, we hope to offer a fun and family friendly event, which is free to everyone.

“We also hope to meet some new people from the local area, and beyond along the way too.