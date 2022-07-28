Newport's Harry Rowlings overcomes Brands Hatch bad luck

BSB Rd5 Sat Quattro Group British Supersport and GP2 Qualifying at Brands Hatch, Fawkham, Kent, England on July 23 2022 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography.

Racing for Steve Jordan Motorcycles in the Quattro Group British GP2 races at Brands Hatch.

The 22-year-old was running fourth in race one before suffering mechanical gremlins, but did manage to battle his way through to seventh in race two.

Saturday’s qualifying session took place in scorching conditions and determined the grid for Saturday’s sprint race.

Rowlings clocked 1:30.722 for fourth, and looked to be on course for that position in the race until an electrical problem struck on lap three. In the second race of the weekend on Sunday afternoon, Rowlings made a strong start and set consistent lap times throughout on his way up to seventh by the finish.