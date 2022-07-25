Shropshire's Tom Booth-Amos makes World Superbike return

WSBK Rd5 Sat World Supersport Race 1 at Donington Park, Castle Donington, Leicestershire, England on July 16 2022 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

The Shropshire-born racer returned to the Championship to compete in the UK round held at Donington Park in Derby.

Over the weekend he took part in two races, finishing agonizingly outside the scoring zones both times as he placed 16th and 17th.

Booth-Amos concluded: “I almost reached the points zone, which I missed for a couple of seconds which we will try to make up for at the next race.”

In the Friday practice rounds, despite electrical issues with his bike, Booth-Amos managed to finish in 11th place and only 0.809 seconds slower than the quickest time.

His first race finally got underway on Saturday afternoon, after starting quickly he found himself in a battle with surrounding bikers to place in the scoring zone but he could only secure a 16th place finish.

The final race of the weekend showed Tom’s ability and determination.

On the second lap Booth-Amos fell off at the Melbourne loop, he immediately remounted but found himself at the back of the field.