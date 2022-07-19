First series win for Mills-Keeling over title rival in SB Sports Injuries series

Cycling

Mills-Keeling fought back from a slight dip in round 10 to beat Hales by 14 seconds on the always quick 10-mile Berriew to Welshpool course in round 11.

The race also marked the return to action of former series champion Bryn Davies from injury after a road traffic accident.

He said: "Pleased with the effort and result, first time in a while I've felt like my old self and able to push throughout the effort as I've wanted to."

Mills-Keeling's victory puts him level on points with Wrekinsport’s Hales at the top of the standings.

Runner-up Hales added: “I should’ve saved some legs for the hard leg back.

"However, I was beaten by the better man on the night who produced an awesome time.”

Davies was only 10 seconds off the time of Hales in third.

Meanwhile, in the veteran series, Mills-Keeling had to settle for second place after an impressive time by Deb Hutson-Lumb as she nibbled away at Mills-Keeling’s healthy lead at the top at the top of the veteran standings.